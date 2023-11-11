Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $464.46

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.46 ($5.73) and traded as high as GBX 469 ($5.79). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 465 ($5.74), with a volume of 265,623 shares.

Personal Assets Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 468.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,625.00 and a beta of 0.20.

About Personal Assets

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

