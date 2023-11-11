Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

PAHC stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $391.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 20.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

