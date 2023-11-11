PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.45

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $6.66. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 83,236 shares trading hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.