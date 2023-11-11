PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.45

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $6.66. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 83,236 shares trading hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

