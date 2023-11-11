PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.45

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $6.66. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 83,236 shares trading hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.