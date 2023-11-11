PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.41

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.41 and traded as low as $8.98. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 14,791 shares trading hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
