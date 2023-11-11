PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.41

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.41 and traded as low as $8.98. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 14,791 shares trading hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.