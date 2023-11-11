PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.46

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.46 and traded as low as $12.93. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 421,584 shares.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.