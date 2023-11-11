PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.90

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.90 and traded as low as $11.96. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 234,114 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
