PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.56. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 84,865 shares traded.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

