PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFLGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.56. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 84,865 shares traded.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

