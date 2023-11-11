PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.39

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $8.55. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 75,503 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

