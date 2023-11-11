PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.39

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $8.55. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 75,503 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
