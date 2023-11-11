Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
Pixelworks Stock Up 0.9 %
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pixelworks
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
