Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pixelworks

Pixelworks Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.