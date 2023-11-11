Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $15.62. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 39,373 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

Several research analysts have commented on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $827.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

