Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 54592323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Trading Down 40.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

