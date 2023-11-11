Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Polaris by 25.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.5% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 3.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.77.

Polaris stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

