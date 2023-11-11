Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $614.97

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.97 ($7.59) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($6.67). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.01), with a volume of 2,356 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 576.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 614.97. The stock has a market cap of £263.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

In other Porvair news, insider James Mills purchased 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,884.06 ($24,545.19). 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

