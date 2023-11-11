Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $614.97

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.97 ($7.59) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($6.67). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.01), with a volume of 2,356 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Porvair
Porvair Stock Up 4.4 %
Insider Activity at Porvair
In other Porvair news, insider James Mills purchased 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,884.06 ($24,545.19). 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Porvair
Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Porvair
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.