Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,149,800 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the October 15th total of 21,943,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $44.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $24.75 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

