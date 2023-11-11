Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 297,951,584 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

About Premier African Minerals

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £90.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.05.

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.