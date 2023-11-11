ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRQR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 4.68. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

