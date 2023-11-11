ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRQR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
