ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 70,389 call options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 46,057 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITO opened at $18.85 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

