Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.25. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 107,258.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

