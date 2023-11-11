Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 11.6 %
NASDAQ PLSE opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.25. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.69.
Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pulse Biosciences
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.