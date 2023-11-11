Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MariMed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for MariMed’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

MariMed Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS MRMD opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 3.06. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.98.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

