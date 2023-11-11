Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Primerica, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $15.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.55 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $205.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $220.00.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 110.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $775,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

