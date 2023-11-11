Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Issued By Pi Financial

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Pi Financial cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.18.

Martinrea International Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$10.29 and a twelve month high of C$15.37. The stock has a market cap of C$997.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.04. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.