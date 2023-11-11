Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issued By KeyCorp

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progyny in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Progyny Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $30.18 on Friday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 90.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Progyny by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 84.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 13.4% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,174,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 139,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.