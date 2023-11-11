Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 192,420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

