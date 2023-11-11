Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Issued By B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SVC opened at $7.03 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -615.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,444,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 130.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,715,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 969,306 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,582,000 after purchasing an additional 677,119 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 58.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,779,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 657,746 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

