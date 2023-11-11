Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Innospec Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Innospec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Innospec

Innospec Trading Up 0.6 %

Innospec stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.