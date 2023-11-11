Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Decreased by Analyst

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspirato in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.97) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.80). The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $3.00. The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Inspirato from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Inspirato

Inspirato Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $3.85 on Friday. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 187.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.