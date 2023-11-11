Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$12.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.82. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.46. The firm has a market cap of C$562.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

