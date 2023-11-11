Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.98.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.82. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

