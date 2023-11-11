Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Vertex Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.
Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $734.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.15 million.
NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,184,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vertex Energy by 208.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 938,822 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 776,003 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.
