Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for XPEL, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of XPEL in a report released on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for XPEL’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.00. XPEL has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 235.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,419,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,419,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,140. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

