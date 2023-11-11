Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $171.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.67. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $172.83.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.38. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock worth $3,616,658. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

