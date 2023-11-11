Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.88. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 31,000 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Questor Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$24.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.00999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

