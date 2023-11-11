Raymond James & Associates Acquires 10,412 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 102,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.31. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.94.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $65,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,410.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,994,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $65,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,014,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,410.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,148,952 shares of company stock valued at $22,367,331 in the last 90 days. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

