Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,644 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 10.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.41. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.70 and a twelve month high of 11.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

