Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter.

FT stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

