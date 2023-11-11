Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,433 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,857 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,001 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 284.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDU opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $59.00.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.