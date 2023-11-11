Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,536 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of CTO Realty Growth worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. StockNews.com lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 9,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,299.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE CTO opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.60 million, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

