Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $336.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.69.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

