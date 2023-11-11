Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 455,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after buying an additional 189,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 680.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 163,754 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.47 and a 1 year high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

