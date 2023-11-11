Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $4,172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,083 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 177,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ECF opened at $7.47 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

