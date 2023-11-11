Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $5,307,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $499.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.92. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.62 and a 52-week high of $501.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

