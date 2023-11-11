Raymond James & Associates Has $323,000 Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,161,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,038,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.0 %
InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.
InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,150.54%.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
