Raymond James & Associates Has $332,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 115,338.3% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 54,209 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.8% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,495.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 283,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 265,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 305,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.04 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.