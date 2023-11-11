Raymond James & Associates Has $356,000 Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $251.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCMD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCMD

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.