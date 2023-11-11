Raymond James & Associates Has $368,000 Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $552,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $20.32 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $259,420 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.