Raymond James & Associates Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of ACRE opened at $9.57 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 21.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $518.12 million, a PE ratio of 159.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 2,200.37%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.