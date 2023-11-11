Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABCL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 2,899,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 2,078,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,310,000 after buying an additional 743,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.11.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

