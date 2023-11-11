Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,791 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,095 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $531,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,796,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $673.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

