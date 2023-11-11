Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 96.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,864 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

W stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

