Raymond James & Associates Purchases 120 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRN stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $109.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

